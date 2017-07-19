The deceased were identified as Sajida Begum (13) and her younger sister Maina Begum (10).

According to sources, the girls met with the watery grave while they were trying to cross the river on a plantain raft. They had gone to a local shop to buy some grocery items. As they were returning, Maina fell into the water. As her elder sister Sajida tried to rescue her, she too fell into the water.

The sisters were taken out of the river by the locals and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.