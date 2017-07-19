



The demarcation exercise for the main drive, which is expected to be started tomorrow, began this morning.

The move has come following complaints from various quarters regarding encroachment by squatters on government land, which has among other things led to hindrance to the free flow of rainwater through the channels and drains.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro Nabadip Pathak, along with the circle officers of the Guwahati and Chandrapur revenue circles, oversaw the demarcation exercise.

A drive to clean up the drain along the Zoo Narengi Road was also started. Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu said that the drive would be carried out over the next three-four days.