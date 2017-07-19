



An OIL spokesman said OIL CMD Utpal Bora has taken the initiative to create awareness among the people to safeguard the environment.

“The flowers we give, though they have a value, are actually thrown away later. They are of no use,” the spokesman said.

Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who was present at the function, was impressed with the gesture.

He said he too, would instruct his departments to replicate the idea at functions they organise.

“Environmental degradation and pollution have become a serious global concern,” he said.

Patowary quoted a report, according to which, Canada has the highest number of trees per person (8,953 per person). Russia comes second with 4,461, followed by US (716) and China (102 trees per person). India has a tree population of only 35 billion, which comes to just 28 trees per person.

“See the picture we will present to our future generations. We must treat this aspect seriously and must ensure that these gifted trees survive. I will plant my sapling on my campus and ensure that it grows,” the Minister added.