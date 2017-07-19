

A resident of Uzanbazar in Guwahati, Bidisha completed her schooling from Nichols School in 2007. She completed her graduation in English Literature from Cotton College and later pursued her diploma in Mass Communication. Bidisha was the daughter of Aswini and Ranjeeta Bezbaruah.

Bidisha was a popular face, known mostly for her acting in Xanto Xisto Hristo Pushto Moha Dusto. She had also acted in the Hindi movie Jagga Jasoos.

Bidisha shifted to Mumbai, before returning to New Delhi very recently. She was living at the Sushant Apartment in Huda city, Sec.43, Gurugram.

Earlier, sources close to the family alleged that the case was being handled sloppily by Sector 43 Police Station in Gurugram. The case was under the supervision of DCP Dipak Kumar. It was alleged that no statement of first responders was recorded. An FIR had been lodged, but no charge was allegedly framed. However, following Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s intervention, the police swung into action and managed to arrest Bidisha’s husband. He will be produced in the court tomorrow.