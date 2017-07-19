It needs mention here that in an effort to conveniently deliver passport-related services to the citizens of the country, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts have bilaterally decided to utilize the head post offices and post offices in the country as the POPSKs.

This ambitious partnership is in its second phase with a goal to open another 149 POPSKs in 25 different States, raising the number of such centres to 235. In the first phase, 86 POPSKs were opened. The MEA also opened 14 Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLKs) after May 2014 that covered all the northeastern States.