

A child keeps her face covered to avoid the heat as she rides on a two-wheeler in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Under the impact of the present weather system, the monsoon system has ceased to be active over the NE region provisionally, said sources in the Borjhar-based Regional Meteorology Centre (RMC) here this evening.

However, the RMC sources maintained that the above depression, which is lying centred above 70 km east, northeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and about 50 km southwest of Puri, is very likely to move west, northwest ward and cross the Odisha coast tonight and become weak. The monsoon system is hence likely to move towards the NE region partially within a day or two, bringing rainfall activities back to the region.

Sources further said that the prevailing weather condition has made Itanagar record a day temperature of 38.6 degree Celsius today. North Lakhimpur today recorded a day temperature of 38 degree Celsius, which was 7.4 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Dibrugarh recorded a day temperature of 36.3 degree Celsius today and it was 5.5 degree Celsius above its normal for the day.

Silchar today recorded a day temperature of 36.4 degree Celsius and it was 4.9 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Shillong recorded a day temperature of 28.9 degree Celsius and it was 5.2 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Dhubri recorded a day temperature of 35.2 degree Celsius today and it was 5.4 degree Celsius above its normal for the day.

Pasighat today recorded a day temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius and it was 6.7 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Cherrapunji today recorded a day temperature of 29.1 degree Celsius and it was 6.9 degree Celsius above its normal for the day. Tezpur today recorded a day temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius and it was 4.8 degree Celsius above its normal for the day.