The General Manager, after inspecting the ongoing railway works of the district visited the Dhubri station to meet an all-party delegation and members of Dhubri District Railway Development and Passengers’ Association. They demanded improved railway services and passenger amenities at Dhubri railway station and to accept and approve the long-standing demand of the people of the district to run the Rajyarani Express Train daily instead of three days a week, DEMU train via Dhubri station and introduction of direct trains from Dhubri to Kolkata and Delhi.

However, while interacting with the media the General Manager said that although Dhubri is one of the oldest stations in the region, but projects based on this historic station couldn’t be pushed because of the under-performances by the ongoing trains.

“The ticket sale from the Dhubri railway station is very low in all the trains. In such cases, it is difficult to enrol new trains or increase the capacity of the current trains,” Ram said.

He, however, added that the ongoing works of the New Moinaguri-Jogighopa route is going on fast and the quality of work is satisfactory.

The General Manager also said, “We hope that the entire project will be finished by 2020 and the district will be benefited with quality railway service and there will be many important stations here.”

Meanwhile, a representation comprising many senior citizens, educationists and journalists urged the GM to build the Gauripur station as a replica of Matiabag Palace of Gauripur Raj and a garden with statues of renowned personalities of the area.