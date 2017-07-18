Governor inspects flood-hit areas

ANN Service

KALIABOR, July 17 - Many people of Kaliabor revenue circle and Samaguri revenue circle under Kaliabor subdivision were affected by floods like other areas of Assam. In this connection, the Governor of Assam Banwarilal Purohit inspected Kaliabor recently. First he went to Kaliabor circuit house and then to Silghat where he offered prayers at Silghat Kamakhya Mandir. Then he inspected the erosion-affected areas at Silghat. Soon after, he went to Salona directly and inspected the flood-affected areas and inquired about the condition of the flood- affected people at the Salona Bapuji HS School relief camp. Besides, he also visited Kalapani and Amlakhi HS School relief camps. Keshab Mahanta, Water Resource Minister, the DC of Nagaon, and a other senior officers accompanied the Governor during his inspection.