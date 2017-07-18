AGCL contribution to CM’s Relief Fund

Staff Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 17 - Assam Gas Company Limited, (AGCL), a Duliajan-based Government of Assam Undertaking contributed Rs 25 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the benefit of the flood victims. The cheque was handed over to the Chief Minister by AGCL Managing Director Aditya Kumar Sharma at the Chief Minister’s office last Saturday in the presence of Minister, Industries & Commerce, Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Vinod Kumar Pipersenia, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Chairman, AGCL, Ravi Capoor, and Director, Siddhartha Bordoloi, a release stated.