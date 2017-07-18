Staff Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, July 17 - The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) today staged a demonstration near the Chowkidinghee intersection here in support of their demand for Scheduled Tribe status and hike in the wages of the tea garden workers. The Adivasi students’ body reiterated its demand for Scheduled Tribe status through sit-in demonstration. Rustom Kujur, vice president of AASAA said that the students’ body would continue its agitation until its demand was fulfilled.
“We rightfully deserve Scheduled Tribe status, and the Government must accord it as per its promise,” he said. Deven Oraon, general secretary of AASAA said that the Adivasi organisation was carrying out State-wide demonstration to remind both the Government in the State and at the Centre to fulfil its promises.
The students’ body has also decided to launch a mass hunger strike at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district on July 30 next in support of its demand.