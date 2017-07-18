Members of the Association distributed food items consisting of rice (5 kg), masur dal (2 kg), potato (2 kg), edible oil (½ litre), salt (1 packet), rice-flakes (½ kg), candle (1 packet), mosquito coil (1 packet), Biscuit (1 packet), match box 1 packet to each of the 130 households in Majhgaon and nearby areas.

An 11-member team of DUEA visited the flood-affected villages by boat and distributed the relief items. The Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University personally monitored the entire relief procedure and congratulated the team for their philanthropic effort. Several families were affected in Lezai Kalakhowa area in the recent wave of floods.