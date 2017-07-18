



As per sub-divisional administration sources, around 1,064 quintals of rice, 55 quintals of pulse, 11 quintals of salt, 4.62 quintals of flattened rice, 79.7 quintals of molases, 52 pieces of tarpaulin and 21 packets of candles were distributed among the flood victims.

Gohpur sub-divisional PHE distributed packaged drinking water while the State Health Department distributed medicines and ORS packets.

Moreover, around 1,000 quintals of fodder were distributed for flood-affected cattle in 98 villages. Some connecting roads were badly damaged by the flood waters. All the Government departments, including Health, PHE, Veterinary, Agriculture and Revenue have been rendering service round the clock.