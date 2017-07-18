



The water level of the Subansiri, Ranganadi, Dikrong, Bogeenadi, Kakoi, Singra, Gabharu, Pahbo, Durpang are receding following sunny weather during the last three days. But waters of the Ranganadi have been flowing through the breached portion of its embankment in three different areas at Bogoleejan, Jainpur and Aamtola, where the flood situation has remained unchanged.

The district administration in a press release today said that 3,34,041 people and 2,05,944 cattle of 462 villages under 7 revenue circles were affected by floods till yesterday. The district administration had distributed 10946.26 quintals of rice, 2008.66 quintals of dal, 567.95 quintals of salt, 9441.24 litres of mustard oil, 13,942 pieces of tarpaulin, 554 tubewell sets, 4965.16 quintals of cattle fodder among the flood-affected people of the district.

On the contrary, there have been reports of non-distribution of relief material by the district administration in certain flood-affected areas. Some flood-affected people today blocked NH-15 at Hatilung in North Lakhimpur to protest against not getting relief material from the State.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union staged a sitting demonstration against non-distribution of food and medical supplies, cattle fodder and other relief material among the flood-affected people of Lakhimpur district.

The AASU also protested against the NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydro Electric Power dam as it has more than proved to be a water bomb for Lakhimpur. The State general secretary of AASU Lurin Gogoi attended the demonstration and called for the closure of the Ranganadi Hydro-electrical power dam of NEEPCO for the collective safety of the people of Lakhimpur district.