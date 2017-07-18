Apart from the team championship in the U-14 category for both boys and girls, few open categories will also be conducted such as Mixed U-10 singles, boys and girls U-12, U-14.

Around 300 players from across the State and few from neighbouring States are expected to take part in the meet.

For the smooth conduct of the championship a committee has been formed with Father Pradeep Ekka as chairman, Gaurav Chowdhury as tournament director and Rishi Raj Das as chief referee.