Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 17 - Don Bosco School, Panbazar is all set to host the maiden edition of the All Assam Inter School and Open Tennis Championship at Don Bosco Indoor Tennis Court and SAI Tennis Complex, here from July 22 to 25.
Apart from the team championship in the U-14 category for both boys and girls, few open categories will also be conducted such as Mixed U-10 singles, boys and girls U-12, U-14.
Around 300 players from across the State and few from neighbouring States are expected to take part in the meet.
For the smooth conduct of the championship a committee has been formed with Father Pradeep Ekka as chairman, Gaurav Chowdhury as tournament director and Rishi Raj Das as chief referee.