Rahul gathered 7.5 points to top the table while Arpan Das, Somak Palit, Anustup Biswas and Y Dhanabir Singh took second to fifth positions.

Altogether 258 players from States like Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha and host Assam participated in the meet which was organised by the Guwahati Chess Association. Rahul walked away with a cash reward of Rs 50,000.

Age group competitions were also conducted in the Rs 3.20 lakh prize-money tournament.

In the women section, Sabnjita Kakoti occupied the top spot. Everester Manish Deka was the chief guest in the closing function, a release said.

The results of the age group tournament are: Girls (U-7) Archiya Das (1st), Hridika Das (2nd); (U-9) Ishkita Barman (1st), Baibhabi Baruah (2nd); (U-11) Wineeie Thengal (1st), Unnilita Pathak (2nd); (U-13) Rishita Sinha (1st), Anushka Priyam (2nd). Boys (U-7) Aditya Paul (1st), Swaraj Jyoti Neog (2nd); (U-9) Bibek Rajkumar (1st), Mayank Chakravorty (2nd); (U-11) Sahil Dey (1st), Samritan Dutta (2nd); (U-13) Dhrupad Kashyap (1st), Arunav Bhattacharyya (2nd).