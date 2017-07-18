Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 17 - Junior Blue defeated Junior Green by 16 runs while Senior Green got the better of Senior Red by five wickets in the two matches of the City Cricket Coaching Centre organised inter-group cricket tournament at the Dispur Parade Ground today.
In the first match of the day, Junior Blue scored 88 after batting first and restricted the Green team for 72.
The second match was one-sided as in reply to Senior Red’s 62, Senior Green hit up 64 for five.
Tomorrow in the two semifinals, Senior Yellow will play against Blue while Junior Yellow will face Junior Red.