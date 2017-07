Boxers of champion Haryana team pose for a photograph in Guwahati, on Monday. – AT Photo Boxers of champion Haryana team pose for a photograph in Guwahati, on Monday. – AT Photo

Haryana won six gold medals in the championship which was organised by the Assam Amateur Boxing Association at the Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in the RG Baruah Sports Complex here from July 12 to 17.

SSCB came second winning three gold medals.

In the closing function State Sports Minister Naba Kumar Doley was present as chief guest. Boxing Federation of India’s secretary general Jay Kawli, SAI director Subhash Basumatary, among others were also present on the occasion.

Final results: (44-46kg) Selay Soy (Jharkhand) gold, MJ Swaroop (Sscb) silver, Aman (Haryana) bronze, Kuldeep Shankar (UP) bronze; (46-48kg) Siddhart Malik (Haryana) gold, Anil (Sscb) silver, Sanket Goud (Maharashtra) bronze, Himangshu Thapa (Assam) bronze; (48-50g) Swapnil Shinde (Maharastra) gold, Naoba Singh (Sscb) silver, Lalit (Haryana) bronze, Shahrukh Khan (UP) bronze; (50-52kg) Bhavesh Kattimani (Maharastra) gold, Ajay Kumar (Chandigarh) silver, Yuvraj Singh (Haryana) bronze, Jitender Kumar (UP) bronze; (52-54kg) Aman (Rajasthan) gold, Teon Kong Kang (Arunachal Pradesh) silver, BT Lakhmani (Sscb) bronze, Binod Kumar (Bengal) bronze; (54-57kg) Ankit (Haryana) gold, Aakash Gorkha (Maharashtra) silver, Anil Kumar (Uttarakhand) bronze, Lokesh Khichi, (Rajasthan) bronze; (57-60kg) Akshay (Haryana) gold, Rajat Punia (Sscb) silver, Nongdhankhomba (Manipur) bronze, Parveen (Delhi) bronze; (60-63kg) Vijaydeep (Sscb) gold, Nbobosana Singh (Manipur) silver, Swapnil Salvi (Maharashtra) bronze, Sahu (Odisha) bronze; (63-66kg) Akash Sai (SSCB) gold, Bhupendra Rawat (MP) silver, Nischay (Delhi) bronze, Mohan Raj (Tamil Nadu) bronze; (66-70kg) Ish Pannu (Haryana) gold, Aman Chandigarh silver, Abhinab Saikia (Assam) bronze, Harsh Choudhary (Rajasthan) bronze; (70-75kg) Vinit (Haryana) gold, R Shivam Pawar (Delhi) silver, Rishav Mishra (Daman and Diu) bronze, Th Sagar Meitei (Manipur) bronze; (75-80kg) Mohit L (Haryana) gold, Lakshya Chahar (Rajasthan) silver, Royzen Francis (MP) bronze, Kuldeep Singh (Punjab) bronze; (Above 80kg) Satinder (Sscb) gold, Harsh Rana (Delhi) silver, Jaipal Singh (Punjab) bronze, Debdatta Konsen (Manipur) bronze.