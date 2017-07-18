

For World No. 3 Argentina, Rocio Sanchez (2nd minute), Maria Granatto (14th) and Noel Barrionuevo (25th) were the goal-scorers, while India failed to find the back of the net.

Argentina were quick to get off the blocks last night scoring as early as the second minute of the match. It was Rocio Sanchez who fetched Argentina an early 1-0 lead.

India’s goalkeeper Savita was kept busy right from the start and unfortunately for her this goal came off Argentina’s second shot on goal. Though she made a diving effort to save the first attempt, an unmarked Sanchez was quick to pick up the rebound and convert.

Soon after India came close to scoring an equaliser when Vandana Katariya assisted by Namita Toppo tried to deflect the ball into the post but it was blocked away by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Savita made as many as four saves in the first 15 minutes and one of her best saves was padding away a fiercely struck shot by Julieta Jankunas.

Argentina also won their first PC in the 6th minute but it was blocked away by first runner Namita. Maria Granatto scored Argentina’s second goal in the 14th minute to go into the first hooter with a strong 2-0 lead. – PTI