The Chief Minister, though not eligible to vote since he is not an elected member of the Assembly, intended to enter the hall to oversee the security arrangement and logistics, but security officers blocked his entry, creating some misunderstanding between his officers and the Assembly staff, Assembly sources said.

Interacting with the mediapersons, Liezietsu said, “As the head of government, I went round to see if proper security and logistics were arranged properly.” He lamented that as he was crossing the polling hall, a staff of the Assembly pulled him from behind.

The Chief Minister said that he had officially intimated to the Assembly Secretariat yesterday about his visit.

The CM also regretted that the Assembly Secretariat had appointed a dissident MLA as election agent without consulting the government. “Assembly is supposed to be above party politics,” he said. – PTI