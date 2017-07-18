The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has been blockading National Highway-8, the lifeline of Tripura, and the lone railway line since July 10, leading to shortages of essential commodities, fuel, food grain and other goods of basic necessities.

“On the directions of Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh), Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Monday talked to Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and told him he would talk to IPFT leaders on Tuesday afternoon,” the Home Department official said.

Rijiju is said to have conveyed to the Chief Minister that Rajnath Singh had authorised him to talk to IPFT leaders staying in Delhi.

Rajnath Singh had assured Sarkar on phone on Sunday that he would look into the issue of ongoing road and rail blockade by the tribal party.

IPFT General Secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia and the front’s youth wing President Dhananjoy Tripura have been camping in New Delhi since Thursday. The IPFT has been agitating since 2009 for a separate State to be carved out by upgrading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). – IANS