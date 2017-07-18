38 Mizoram MLAs exercise franchise

Correspondent

AIZAWL, July 17 - Thirty-eight MLAs of the 40-member Mizoram State Assembly cast their votes in the Presidential election with two members – C Ngunlianchunga and S Laldingliana – both from ruling Congress, absent as they were outside the State for medical treatment. Finance Minister Lalsawta was the first member to cast his vote while Assembly Speaker Hiphei was one of the first legislators to exercise franchise. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla was among the last to cast votes as he went to Lengpui village where he inaugurated a Catholic-run St Xavier’s College.