59 Nagaland MLAs vote

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 17 - Total 59 members of the Nagaland Assembly in a House of 60 voted in the Presidential election held at Nagaland Assembly Secretariat, Kohima, from 10 am to 5 pm today. The 10th Northern Angami-I Assembly seat fell vacant after Parliamentary Secretary Khriehu Liezietsu resigned from the Assembly to make way for Chief Minister Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu to contest from it in the by-election scheduled for July 29. The counting of votes will take place on July 20 in Delhi. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term expires on July 25.