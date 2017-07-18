



The Barak bridge, located about 120 km west of Imphal in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, got damaged when a 10-wheeler goods-laden truck was crossing it at around 6 am, sources said.

As a result, nearly 300 Imphal-bound goods trucks, which took the Barak bridge route after the massive landslide at Imphal-Dimapur sector blocking NH-2, stranded on the highway.

Though some of the goods trucks passed the area before the incident, most of the trucks carrying rice and petroleum products are reportedly stranded near Makru area along the NH-37 while necessary bridge repairing works are in progress on war footing. However, the passengers are crossing the damaged bridge on foot.

Meanwhile, clear skies since Saturday ensured water recession from several inundated areas on Monday. It was estimated that nearly 2 lakh people across the State are affected by the floods.

“Even if floodwater recedes from our homestead, we cannot go straight away without clearing the debris and sanitising the areas,” said housewife Angom Kamala (48), who is currently staying in a relief camp at Takyelpat area in Imphal West district. “We are expecting necessary steps from the government,” said Ayekpam Dilip (63) another flood-affected resident of Lamboikhongnangkhong area.

Manipur has been suffering from flash floods and landslides due to intense rainfall in the State after cyclone Mora hit the State in May-end this year.