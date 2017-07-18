58 Arunachal MLAs vote amid tight security

Correspondent



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pama Khandu casting his vote, in Shillong on Monday. – UB Photos Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pama Khandu casting his vote, in Shillong on Monday. – UB Photos Out of total 59 members in the House of 60, 58 of them cast their votes in the newly opened Assembly Secretariat here, while the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jomde Kena, took part in the polling at the Parliament House, informed Assembly Secretary Madan Lasa, who was the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for the polls. The Presidential election was conducted smoothly in the main conference room of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat here.