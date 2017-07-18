Cattlefeed distributed

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, July 17 - Members representing a number of social organisations visited the flood-hit areas of Tokradia village under Hajo revenue circle on Sunday and distributed cattlefeed to the affected cattle owners, besides some food items along with drinking water for the people. The team comprised members from the Pasu Pakshi Surakhya Aru Kalyan Samiti, Sree Gauhati G-Sala and Surajmal Jaharmal Senganeria Dharamsala of Guwahati city. Before starting the distribution, a meeting was organised where Dr Lokendra Prasad Deka, the president of Pasu Pakshi Surakhya Aru Kalyan Samiti explained the aims and objectives of the Samiti and expressed the need for adequate cattlefeed for the maintenance of health of the animals and increasing milk yield.