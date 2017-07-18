A total of 32 participants from different educational institutions of the Northeast attended the programme.

The programme was structured by the Institute keeping in mind the specific requirement of the participants. The primary objective of the programme was to build capacity of the faculty members belonging to social science disciplines to engage in independent research on areas and issues of their interests.

The programme combined usual elements of research methodology with aspects of theoretical engagements and understanding.

The idea behind the programme was to promote inter-disciplinary thinking and understanding of the issues of concerns relating to the region. The programme combined elements of three courses – orientation, refresher and research methodology. The programme was also accordingly structured in a modular form to bridge the common gaps challenging research capability of intending scholars.

The format of the programme included classes, lectures, interactions and special talks. The participants made presentations on the topics they intended to work on in their further research.

Apart from faculty members of the Institute, several scholars worked as resource persons in the programme. The list included Sobhanlal Dutta Gupta, former professor of the Calcutta University; BP Misra, former professor, North Bengal University; Salil Misra, professor, Ambedkar University; Indraneel Dasgupta, professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Atul Sood, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Arupa Patangia Kalita, a Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur, a press release issued here stated.