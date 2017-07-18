“The government has failed to declare floods in Assam as a national problem and provide adequate relief to the affected people. Due to the failure of the government, sufferings of the people have increased manifold,” said Dipak Kumar Das, general secretary of the Association.

NI Choudhury, president of the Association, said the government should form panels comprising members of the administration and social organisations to monitor the distribution of relief materials.

The lawyers’ body also demanded use of scientific measures to prevent any outbreak of diseases in the flood-hit areas.

“The government should also ensure that the farmers whose croplands have been inundated by floods do not face any financial crisis,” the Association said, adding that the Brahmaputra should be tamed scientifically as it has been done in case of the rivers in other countries.