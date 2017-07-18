Returning after his two-day visit to the flood-affected districts on Sunday, Purohit sent an immediate message to the department to repair the roads on a war footing and bring an end to the ordeal of the people in these districts.

In the meeting, the Governor was apprised that the current wave of floods in these two districts, besides severely damaging parts of the roads, have also dented their surface making them unfit for travelling.

Purohit asked the Commissioner PWD(R) to take immediate steps to prepare estimates, sanction the work and float tenders for repairing the roads at the earliest. He also asked the department not to compromise with quality and maintain the highest standards to lend durability to the roads. The Governor also asked the PWD(R) to take the help of the Central Road Research Institute for construction of better roads.

It may be mentioned that Purohit travelled extensively in both the districts on July 14 and 15 and the condition of the roads and the resultant plight of commuters prompted him to convene the meeting and issue directions to repair the roads urgently.

Commissioner and Special Secretary, PWD (Building and High Ways) Paramananda Das informed that all the paper works and the tendering process have been completed and they shall start the work soon after the rainy season is over, maybe in the month of September this year. He also said that regular inspections are being carried out by the department.

The Governor assured the officials of all support and cooperation from the Centre. He said that if required, he would also talk to the Union Minister of Roads and Transport.

Secretary to the Governor GM Hazarika, Commissioner and Special Secretary PWD(Roads) Rajesh Kempray, Chief Engineer, PWD(NH) NK Bora, Additional Chief Secretary, PWD Tezpur zone Hiranmoy Sen, and several other high officials of the department were present in the meeting.