For the main programme, the DC has sought cooperation from the officials.

The meeting was attended by the Joint Commissioner of Police, District Development Commissioner, Additional Commissioner of GMC, Army and paramilitary officers and other officers of the district administration.

The DC asked the Executive Engineer of PWD to prepare the field for the parade. He also asked the officials to prepare the field by erecting the tent with some innovative design. The APDCL was asked to provide sufficient light.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation will clear the surrounding drains of the field for anti-sabotage checking. The DC ordered the Inspector of Schools to select student contingents (above Class VIII) to participate in the parade. He also asked the police officials to introduce new troops for the Independence Day parade.

The Public Health Engineering Department and the Transport Department will provide water and buses for the participants of the day.

The DC emphasised cleanliness of the city in view of the forthcoming celebrations and entrusted the job to GMC. He also asked Information and Public Relations Department to make plans to attract people for the Independence Day programme.

He ordered all the heads of the departments of the district to illuminate their respective office premises on August 14 and 15. The circle officers will make arrangements in their respective office premises to celebrate the Day in a befitting manner.

The DC said the entire programme of the Independence Day along with the parade and cultural programme will be completed within 45 minutes. Apart from the main programme at the Khanapara field, the Governor and the Chief Minister will participate in small programmes at the War Memorial and the Sraddhanjali Kanan, respectively.

ACP Mousumi Kalita and ADC PP Kathkatia will be the nodal officer from police and overall in-charge of the programme respectively.