



The project is being funded by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and candidates from the five districts of Nagaon, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath and East Karbi Anglong are eligible to apply for recruitment in the force.

According to NTCA guidelines, the personnel for such special forces – more specifically the Special Tiger Protection Force – should be recruitment from areas adjoining the tiger-bearing areas. Likewise, for the rhino protection force, men from near the rhino-bearing areas will be considered.

Initially, the forest department will raise one company of men, which will comprise 90 personnel and 22 officers to be brought on deputation. The special force will be given jungle warfare training at a recognized institute like the one at Vairengte in Mizoram.

“We have already invited applications from interested candidates. We hope to complete the process of recruitment in six months time. After that the basic training would commence which will be followed by a special jungle warfare training,” a senior forest official told The Assam Tribune.

The force will directly be under the command of the Kaziranga National Park Director. The officers of the force would be brought on deputation from other agencies, including the State police, Assam Forest Protection Force, etc.