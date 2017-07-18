The Chief Minister directed the DCs to take steps for repairing and rebuilding the houses that are damaged fully or partially by floods. He also issued direction to the DCs for repairing the embankments which are damaged by flood in coordination with the Water Resources Department, as soon as the water levels recede. The roads and bridges damaged by flood must also be repaired with the help of the PWD Department so that communication infrastructure can be restored at an early date, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed that appropriate steps should be taken for preventing diseases from spreading and taking epidemic form in the flood-affected areas by holding medical camps and taking other such measures. Farmers in the flood affected areas should also be provided quality seeds for cultivation in coordination with the District Agriculture Officers, the Chief Minister said.

He further directed the DCs to take measures for preventing any criminal activity from taking place in the flood-affected areas as well as the relief camps under direct supervision of Superintendents of Police (SP) of the districts.

The Chief Minister also directed the DCs of the five districts of Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Biswanath and Sonitpur, covered by Kaziranga National Park, to take stringent steps to safeguard wild animals affected by flood with the close cooperation of Police and Forest Departments. He also directed the district administrations of these districts to keep supplying food material to those animals taking shelter on the highlands with the help of Forest Department and arrange for providing medical services to the flood-affected animals in coordination with the Veterinary Department.

Flood situation: The overall flood situation in the State has showed further signs of improvement today with the number of affected people receding to 7,64,750 in 1102 villages under 49 revenue circles of 17 districts. However, the flood-related death toll during the current wave of flood has shot up to 65 with five fresh cases of deaths reported today from the districts of Morigaon (03), Goalpara (01) and Golaghat (01).

In total, 18,931 flood-hit people are still staying in 108 relief camps, said the official flood bulletin here this evening.