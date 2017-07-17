Based on specific inputs, police conducted a raid at a scrap dealer shop in Madhurband area are recovered large number of utensils which are mainly used in temples and households. Nirupam Nath, TSI at Silchar Sadar Police Station said three laptops, three high-end cell phones, a tab, one carton sandals, 30 bottles of horlicks, four cartons of detergent soaps, one carton surf, bags of cashew nuts and other important stolen goods were recovered during the raid at the shop owned by Sahab Uddin Laskar. Also, utensils belonging to Chaya Decorators were traced during the raid.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arif Uddin Laskar, Rubel Uddin Laskar, residents of Khalerpar in Madhurbandh, Bhim Das and Sanjit Das of Ashram Road area of the city.