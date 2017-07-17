He said that awareness programmes would be conducted at different flood relief camps of Bokakhat including at Kaziranga mouza to sensitise the people about the maintenance of hygiene as well as consumption of clean and boiled water since water is the main source of disease after flood waters recede.

Already, mobile medical units have been pressed into service at the relief camps of Kaziranga to check the health condition of the camp inmates. Food materials have been distributed at the relief camps from time to time, Nath said. Hospital staff have been stationed at those relief camps.

Meanwhile, according to the information released by the Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Kaziranga), a total of 78 wild animals of Kaziranga National Park died during the recent wave of flood, of which 11 hog deer and one swamp deer were hit by vehicles while trying to cross the National Highway 37. Similarly, 36 hog deer, four swamp deer, four rhinos, one wild buffalo, two porcupines, one sambar and two wild boar died due to drowning. One hundred and eleven hog deer, three swamp deer and one rhino were rescued by the joint team of local people, forest department and CWRC from Wildlife Trust of India. Patrol guards have been put on high alert to check poaching activities in Kaziranga.