Meanwhile, more than 2.5 lakh people of the three revenue circles – Lahorighat, Bhuragaon and Mayong in Morigaon district have been badly affected in the current wave of floods.

What is more alarming is that, the flood has claimed two lives in the district so far. The district administration has streamlined the relief and rescue operations on a war footing. The administration has distributed 800 quintals of rice, 258 quintals of dal and 100 quintals of salt among the flood-hit people.

The Public Health Department has installed 100 tubewells in order to provide pure drinking water in the affected areas. Four mobile medical teams have been pressed into service for the marooned people in the district.

Meanwhile, Pobitora wildlife sanctuary located at Mayong revenue circle famous for the one-horned rhinos, is still under water forcing the wild animals to flee to safer places. The Forest Protection Force of Pobitora has intensified its vigil on the sanctuary to prevent any untoward incident.