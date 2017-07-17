Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari Ananta Lal Gyani said that as the schools have been completely washed away by the floods, and hence the administration has made an alternative arrangement so that students’ education is not affected. “The classes of the schools will be resumed in the temporary sheds,” he informed.

According to him, the current wave of flood has affected 1.28 lakh population of 71 villages under four revenue circles, including Paschim Nalbari, Barkshetri, Banekuchi and Tihu. The flood has also destroyed standing crops covering 2,769 hectares in the same four revenue circles.

In the district, the flood has affected 62,767 livestock so far. The Deputy Commissioner also informed that around 450 dwelling houses were completely damaged and 38 roads snapped. Sharing information on relief operations with the reporters, Gyani said that a total of 1,333 quintals of rice, 250 quintals of dal, 62 quintals of salt have been distributed among the affected people. He added that 2089 quintals of wheat bran and 1520 pieces of tarpaulins have also been distributed so far.