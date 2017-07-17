

Flood relief being distributed by Goodricke India's Dejoo Tea Estate at Bogeleejan in North Lakhimpur on Sunday. – Photo: North Lakhimpur Correspondent

The worst affected areas are Bogoleejan, Hatilung, West Telahee, Malowal and Shantipur. The district administration in a press briefing today stated that 119 villages under four revenue circles of Lakhimpur with 20,015 people have been affected by flood. Till today ten people have died in flood with the latest being Bikas Gar (11) in Kadam Revenue Circle area. One person is missing so far in flood in the district.

The victim’s family have been given a compensation of Rs four lakh each by the district administration. Talking to the media, Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan said that an expert team from the State Water Resources department would visit North Lakhimpur on July 19 to find out a temporary preventive measure to channel out the flood water induced by NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydro Electrical Plant.

While getting the feedback from the media concerning distribution of relief in flood affected areas, the reports of poor service by district Public Health Engineering department in providing drinking water has been acknowledged by the Deputy Commissioner. He announced that there has been a scarcity of drinking water in flood-hit areas and assured of taking strong actions against the officials concerned. A special train from Murkongchelek to Guwahati from today to July 21 is announced for the mobility of flood affected people of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji district, he said.

Relief materials have been distributed by various organisations to the flood-affected people in North Lakhimpur. The Dejoo Tea Estate of Goodricke India distributed relief materials consisting of rice, pulses, potatoes, salt, rice-flakes, biscuits, candles and soaps to the flood victims in Bogoleejan. They also organised a free medical camp for the flood- affected people and distributed free medicines. Similarly the Marwari Yuva Manch, North Lakhimpur distributed cooked food to the flood victims in the same area.

Earlier, on Saturday night, Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit expressed his satisfaction on the distribution of flood relief operations in Lakhimpur. The Governor, who arrived here on Friday to assess the flood situation in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji district, addressed a press conference in North Lakhimpur Circuit House.

Speaking to the media Governor Purohit assured that the issue of release of dam water by NEEPCO’s Ranganadi Hydro Electrical Power plant at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh, which added misery to the flood situation in North Lakhimpur, would be investigated by experts. He also expressed satisfaction at the work on NHPC’s Lower Subansiri Power Plant at Gerukamukh.