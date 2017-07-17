

The submerged NH-54 stretch at Harangjao in Dima Hasao district. – Photo: Haflong Correspondent The submerged NH-54 stretch at Harangjao in Dima Hasao district. – Photo: Haflong Correspondent

It would not be out of place to mention that the commuters have to suffer a lot especially during the monsoon season due to deplorable condition in between Harangajao-Jatinga and also Harangajao-Silchar. Though the construction of NH 54 E started long back but the people of Harangajao were left to suffer due to the lackadaisical attitude of the NHAI as well as the companies engaged in the construction of NH 54E. Last April, an ME school teacher was washed away and his body was recovered a mile downstream and another driver of a construction company also lost his life while trying to cross a subway constructed by JKM company.

This week also the operators of Sumo and Cruiser in between Haflong-Silchar kept their vehicles off the road demanding of immediate repair of the road and also approached the Deputy Commissioner, Dima Hasao for his intervention in this matter. It is learnt that the Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner has also moved the higher-ups since the maiden visit of the Governor of Assam Banwarilal Purohit to Haflong is scheduled on July 18.

It is learnt that a memorandum was also submitted in this regard to the Union Minister for Shipping and National Highway, Nitin Gadkari, detailing the sufferings of the people caused by the dilapidated condition of NH 54 E.

Talking to the media, protestors disclosed that they would call an indefinite NH-54 blockade if the concerned authorities fails to do the needful.