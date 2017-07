Pratiksha Konwar receiving the sub junior girls champion trophy from ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain. Pratiksha Konwar receiving the sub junior girls champion trophy from ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain.

Hriday Jyoti Sarma won the cadet boys and sub junior boys title in the two-day meet which concluded at the Pandu Puja mandap today.

Assam Cricket Association secretary Pradip Buragohain was the chief guest in the closing function. About 35 young paddlers took part in the meet.

Final results: (Mini cadet girls) Shruti Kalita bt Sristi Das; (Mini cadet boys) Ashutosh Thakuri bt Subha Das; (Cadet girls) Sristi Chakraborty, Sristi Das; (Cadet boys) Hriday Jyoti Sarma bt Ashutosh Thakuri; (Sub junior girls) Pratiksha Konwar bt Adwrika Choudhury; (Sub junior boys) Hriday Jyoti Sarma bt Arnab Roy.