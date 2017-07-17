 
Guwahati, Monday, July 17, 2017
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Harinder Pal Sandhu wins Victorian Open title


Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu poses with the Victorian Open trophy.
 CHENNAI, July 16: India’s Harinder Pal Sandhu continued his fine run by winning a second title in two weeks, beating top-seed Rex Hedrick of Australia 12-14, 11-3, 11-4, 11-7 in a 77-minute final of Victorian Open squash, a PSA Tour event, in Melbourne today.

Sandhu, who had reached the final without dropping a game, ran into an opponent, who was ready for a long battle. The first game saw long rallies and Hedrick held his nerve to win it on extra points as the two mixed caution with aggression.

Third-seeded Sandhu, who had won the South Australian Open last week, stepped up to win the second game 11-3 using an attacking game to keep his rival at bay.

The third game also followed a similar pattern as Sandhu romped home 11-4.

The 28-year-old Indian carried the momentum into the fourth game and stayed ahead to win it 11-7. It was his fourth title of the year. – PTI

City »
State »
Other Headlines »
Sports »