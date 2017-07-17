A foolproof security arrangement has been put in place at Itanagar for the election to the country’s top constitutional post, informed the State’s Deputy Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee.

Besides a ballot box, special pens, supplied by the Election Commission, for the electors to mark their votes also reached the state capital, he informed, adding that the central observer, Jiwesh Nandan, Joint Secretary (Defence) has already arrived here.The Deputy CEO said that the MLAs will not be allowed to carry their personal pens inside the voting chamber and they will have to mark their ballots with the specially-designed pens provided by the EC.

During the poll campaigning here, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had told the legislator that they should use the ECI-provided pens ‘only’ otherwise their polled votes will be cancelled. All three MPs from Arunachal Pradesh, including Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, will cast their votes in the Parliament House as none of them has applied for taking part in the polling in State Legislative Assembly Secretariat, informed the Deputy CEO. The counting of votes will take place on July 20 next.