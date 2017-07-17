|
19 in hospital after eating soybean
Correspondent
AIZAWL, July 16 - At least 19 people, all from Dinthar locality in Aizawl, were hospitalised after consuming fermented soybeans.
After breakfast, several people in Dinthar complained of stomach pain. Of these, 19 were brought to Aizawl civil hospital. All of them are now stated to be out of danger.
According to those taken ill, they all had bought fermented soybeans from the same vendor. Fermented soybean is a delicacy among the Mizos as well as the Khasis.