Health Minister Jayentakumar said that a person was found to be positive after a series of necessary tests. But the disease has become less alarming than before as there have been different measures taken up by the State Health Department to control and prevent ailing from the disease, he added.

The 45-year-old person, who was admitted to a private hospital here since July 4, is currently in the ICU of the hospital.

The minister appealed to the people to be cautious and follow the health tips like washing hands often, avoiding crowded places, drinking plenty of water, etc., to keep distance from such communicable diseases.

The first case of swine flu was detected in Manipur in March 2015.