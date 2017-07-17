On his strict directives, the Vigilance Department of the State Government has issued a ‘notification’ directing all the Principal Secretaries, DGP, Commissioners, Secretaries, DCs, ADC (Independent), Directors, CEOs, HODs to compulsorily sensitize the citizens about corruption through official notice board.

Accordingly, it has been mandatory for all the public offices of State government to display the notice board in front of their offices at prominent place in entrance area in a format issued by the Vigilance Department in English, Hindi and as well as in the vernacular language of the area.

The notice read: “Do not pay bribes. If anybody of this office asks for bribe or if you have any information on corruption in this office or if you are a victim of corruption in this office, you can complain to the head of the department or the Chief Vigilance Officer or Principal Secretary (Vigilance) or Secretary Vigilance or Superintendent of Police, Vigilance (SIC).”

It should be noted that anonymous/pseudonymous complaints will not be entertained as per CVC guidelines. Formal complaints can be made/submitted to any of the aforementioned officers whose contact details have also been given in the said notification. The Vigilance Department also asked the departments to display the notice board in front at the public entrance area of the office premises with blue background and letters in white. All Government functionaries have been directed to follow the orders with immediate effect.