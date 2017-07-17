Meritorious students felicitated

Newmai News

CHANDEL, July 16 - The Naga Students’ Union Chandel (NSUC) has conducted felicitation-cum-meritorious award function for the meritorious candidates of HSLC, HSE and CBSE examinations 2017 on Friday at Indoor Stadium in Chandel town. The students’ body honoured over 80 native students from across the country with certificates and cash incentives. Colonel Prasad Ghorpade, CO 18 AR Chandel; Langhu Bliss, president of NWUC; among others, were present on the occasion. The dignitaries gave many valuable advice concerning to their educational careers to the hundreds of students attending the event, according to the NSUC.