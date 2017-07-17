The third delegation to the congress comprised Mriganka Borah and Pratishruti Barman, students of Class X; Sushmita Chakraborty, science teacher, and Biswajit De, creative director, Maria’s Public School.

Being the National Coordinator School for the Green Schools Alliance – India, MPS introduced two new schools to the GSA this time – Delhi Public School, Raipur, represented by Ishani Saxena, student of Class IX, and Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru, represented by Aryan Kota, student of Class IX, who were part of the Indian delegation.

Sc3 is a week-long leadership training programme held annually at the National Conservation Training Center (NCTC), US, the nation’s top environmental and conservation training facility.

The participants, also known as Sc3 Fellows, spent a week – from June 25 to July 1, learning from renowned experts, naturalists, scientists and conservationists as well as studying and discussing environmental, social and economic inter-connections to address biodiversity and natural resource conservation challenges affecting the changing world.

The team interacted with a recognised panel of speakers like Ian Cheney, documentary filmmaker; Pete Dominick, media personality; Susan Cohen, Lisa Hupp and Cameron Conaway – US conservationists and Rob Watson, entrepreneur and pioneer of Green Buildings.