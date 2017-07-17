“The Additional General Manager of NFR, along with other seniors, have already held discussions with the Commissioner and Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management) of the Government of Assam, and offered all sorts of help from the Railways, including relief and restoration works, apart from food items, drinking water bottles and cattle feed. NF Railway has also deputed doctors and medical staff with materials at Lakhimpur and Dhemaji,” said Pranav Jyoti Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR.

He said that NFR General Manager Chahatey Ram and other senior officials of zonal railway are also monitoring the situation closely.

“Due to strict monitoring, rail services are fully operational and have not been affected by the floods in Assam. Officials are keeping a keen watch on the situation. To help passengers travel to distant places, NFR will be running special trains from Guwahati to Murkongselek and Silchar,” Sharma said.

The passenger special train with 10 coaches will leave from Murkongselek at 7.35 am on July 18 and July 20 and will arrive at Guwahati at 7.10 pm. During the return journey, the special train will leave from Guwahati at 7.35 am on July 19 and July 21 and reach Murkongselek at 7.15 pm.

It will have stoppages at Telem, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Biswanath Chariali, North Lakhimpur, Gogamukh, Harmuti, Gohpur, Rangapara, Rangiya and Kamakhya on both ways.

Another special train with 12 coaches will leave from Silchar at 6 pm on July 18 and July 20 and arrive at Guwahati on the following days at 7.45 am. It will depart from Guwahati at 5.30 pm on July 19 and July 21 and reach Silchar at 6.30 am on the following days. It will have stoppages at Katakhal, Badarpur, New Haflong, Mahur, Maibong, Lumding, Hojai and Chaparmukh on both ways.

Sharma said that Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has already spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh regarding the flood situation.

“The Railway Minister has instructed officials to ensure that supply of drinking water, foodgrains, medicines and health care facilities for the Northeast be given top priority. He has also directed the officials to extend possible assistance in repairing roads so that smooth connectivity may be provided for rescue and relief operations. He has also laid emphasis on good coordination with the National Disaster Management teams working in Assam,” said the NFR CPRO.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chahatey Ram today met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and held discussion with him on various aspects related to the unprecedented devastation caused by the current wave of flood.

The NFR General Manager had, earlier this week, met the Chief Minister to discuss the probable ways in which the Railway authorities can extend its help to assuage the suffering of the flood-affected people. During the discussion, Ram had informed Sonowal that Railways can provide relief materials to the flood victims.

He had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Railways to stand behind the flood-affected people of Assam at this time of crisis.

Ram had assured Sonowal that NFR will also help the local administrations restore communication link snapped due to the devastating flood.