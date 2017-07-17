Official sources said that an order in this regard was issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam (Agriculture Department) on July 15.

The government has also directed that field-level officers should not be granted leave of any kind till the flood situation improves.

The ongoing floods have left a trail of devastation at many places and large swathes of agricultural land have been submerged due to rising water levels. Farm land has also been affected by erosion.

Officials said that damage assessment can only be carried out after the water levels recede.

Meanwhile, the last date for submission of applications for tractors and implements at subsidised prices under Mega Mission Society for Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) has been extended to August 7.

The date has been extended on the direction of the Chief Minister and Chairman of Mega Mission Society for CMSGUY, Assam.