



The Prime Minister also sought the support of opposition parties in tackling “communal violence” in the name of cow protection, and deprecated attempts at giving political or communal colour to the issue.

“All political parties should collectively denounce hooliganism in the name of cow protection. The state governments should take stringent action against such antisocial elements,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, he told an all-party meeting on the eve of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament tomorrow that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of state governments, which should take strict action against perpetrators of such incidents.

“Cow is treated as a mother and it is an emotive issue. But we have to understand that there are laws governing cow protection and breaking it is not an alternative,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

He said some antisocial elements were using cow protection as “a tool to spread anarchy. Some people who want to damage the social fabric of the country are also taking advantage of it.”

Modi said such incidents sullied the image of the country. “State governments must ensure the maintenance of law and order and strict action must be taken against those who break the law,” an official statement quoted Modi having told the meeting.

The statements assume significance in the context of recent incidents of violence in different parts of the country in the name of cow protection.

Opposition parties have attacked the BJP over the cases of cow vigilantism in which Muslims and Dalits have often been targeted. They have also planned to raise the issue during the House session. – PTI