According to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is listed for tabling and passage in the Lok Sabha. He said 16 Bills are listed for introduction, consideration and passage in Lok Sabha, while there are 10 Bills pending in Rajya Sabha.

Significantly, the Centre’s decision to bring in the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has come even as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is yet to submit its report to the Parliament. Last November, the JPC was given more time to submit its report, with the Lok Sabha approving a proposal in this regard. The proposal seeking more time to submit the report was moved by the panel’s head and BJP member Satyapal Singh and it was approved by the House.

Interestingly, the JPC which was scheduled to visit Assam is yet to tour the State. The panel has visited Rajasthan last and is learnt to have held several rounds of meeting here. The Bill has generated much heat in Assam because of its proposal to grant citizenship to Hindu Bengalis of Bangladeshi origin.

Earlier the JPC deliberated on various issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and heard representations of a number of civil society groups. The committee took note of the representation and views of groups belonging to Sindhi, Bengali and Gujarati communities on how to go about the proposed amendments in the legislation.

However, no decision has been taken by the committee yet, a source privy to the deliberations said.