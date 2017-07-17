|
Flood situation improving in State
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, July 16 - With the temporary cessation in the rainfall activities for the past few days, the overall flood situation in the State today showed signs of further improvement. However, with the report of one more case of drowning from Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon district, the total death toll during the current wave of flood in the State has shot up to 60 today. In all, 10,09,353 people are still reeling under floodwaters in 1,512 villages under 56 revenue circles of 21 districts of the State.
The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger levels at Neamatighat and Dhubri. Its tributary Dhansiri (South) is also flowing above its danger level at Numaligarh. In the Barak valley, the Barak is flowing above the danger level at AP Ghat and Badarpurghat, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj and the Katakhal is flowing above its danger level at Matizuri, said the official flood bulletin here this evening.
The districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Cachar are still facing flood, the bulletin said.