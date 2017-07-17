The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger levels at Neamatighat and Dhubri. Its tributary Dhansiri (South) is also flowing above its danger level at Numaligarh. In the Barak valley, the Barak is flowing above the danger level at AP Ghat and Badarpurghat, the Kushiyara is flowing above its danger level at Karimganj and the Katakhal is flowing above its danger level at Matizuri, said the official flood bulletin here this evening.

The districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Karimganj and Cachar are still facing flood, the bulletin said.